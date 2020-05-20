why HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $143.19

HCA Healthcare Inc. [NYSE: HCA] slipped around -1.74 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $103.86 at the close of the session, down -1.65%. HCA Healthcare Inc. stock is now -29.73% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HCA Stock saw the intraday high of $106.51 and lowest of $102.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 151.97, which means current price is +77.90% above from all time high which was touched on 02/13/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.41M shares, HCA reached a trading volume of 4046851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCA shares is $143.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for HCA Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $147 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2019, representing the official price target for HCA Healthcare Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HCA Healthcare Inc. is set at 5.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for HCA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has HCA stock performed recently?

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.33. With this latest performance, HCA shares dropped by -5.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.01 for HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.44, while it was recorded at 101.54 for the last single week of trading, and 125.48 for the last 200 days.

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.06 and a Gross Margin at +15.03. HCA Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.83.

Return on Total Capital for HCA is now 22.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.81. Additionally, HCA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] managed to generate an average of $12,518 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.HCA Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCA Healthcare Inc. go to 7.98%.

Insider trade positions for HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]

There are presently around $24,933 million, or 72.40% of HCA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 22,726,832, which is approximately 12.95% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,410,598 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.26 billion in HCA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.24 billion in HCA stock with ownership of nearly 0.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HCA Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 373 institutional holders increased their position in HCA Healthcare Inc. [NYSE:HCA] by around 23,922,147 shares. Additionally, 384 investors decreased positions by around 27,422,067 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 184,763,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,107,897 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCA stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,407,058 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 2,415,951 shares during the same period.