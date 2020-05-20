why Apple Inc. [AAPL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $308.91

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] plunged by -$1.82 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $318.52 during the day while it closed the day at $313.14. Apple Inc. stock has also gained 0.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AAPL stock has declined by -3.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.83% and gained 6.64% year-on date.

The market cap for AAPL stock reached $1365.32 billion, with 4.36 billion shares outstanding and 4.32 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 52.20M shares, AAPL reached a trading volume of 25189979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apple Inc. [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $308.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura raised their target price from $240 to $250. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $335 to $350, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on AAPL stock. On May 01, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AAPL shares from 370 to 355.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 8.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 25.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

AAPL stock trade performance evaluation

Apple Inc. [AAPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.56. With this latest performance, AAPL shares gained by 13.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.53 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 274.57, while it was recorded at 310.60 for the last single week of trading, and 264.29 for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.33 and a Gross Margin at +37.58. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.25.

Return on Total Capital for AAPL is now 30.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.40. Additionally, AAPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] managed to generate an average of $403,328 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apple Inc. [AAPL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 11.47%.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $863,909 million, or 62.10% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 336,728,608, which is approximately 2.249% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 274,684,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86.51 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $77.21 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,339 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 191,664,677 shares. Additionally, 2,009 investors decreased positions by around 120,816,036 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 2,430,434,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,742,915,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 175 new institutional investments in for a total of 124,710,310 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 9,766,650 shares during the same period.