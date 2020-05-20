Wells Fargo slashes price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] – find out why.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SBGI] jumped around 0.05 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $17.10 at the close of the session, up 0.32%. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. stock is now -48.70% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SBGI Stock saw the intraday high of $17.70 and lowest of $16.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 59.58, which means current price is +61.75% above from all time high which was touched on 01/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, SBGI reached a trading volume of 1472021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBGI shares is $27.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $35 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on SBGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.49.

How has SBGI stock performed recently?

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.97. With this latest performance, SBGI shares gained by 12.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.19 for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.65, while it was recorded at 15.88 for the last single week of trading, and 31.47 for the last 200 days.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.40 and a Gross Margin at +35.31. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.11.

Return on Total Capital for SBGI is now 6.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 845.07. Additionally, SBGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 837.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] managed to generate an average of $3,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. go to 1.60%.

Insider trade positions for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI]

There are presently around $980 million, or 92.79% of SBGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,202,445, which is approximately -7.085% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; CONIFER MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., holding 4,154,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.84 million in SBGI stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $69.65 million in SBGI stock with ownership of nearly 914.084% of the company’s market capitalization.

115 institutional holders increased their position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SBGI] by around 20,025,769 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 24,269,948 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 13,173,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,469,636 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBGI stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,907,121 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 5,531,765 shares during the same period.