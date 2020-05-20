Wells Fargo Downgrade Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] surged by $0.19 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $9.58 during the day while it closed the day at $9.08. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock has also gained 24.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PK stock has declined by -60.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -59.86% and lost -64.90% year-on date.

The market cap for PK stock reached $2.14 billion, with 238.00 million shares outstanding and 233.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.36M shares, PK reached a trading volume of 12326832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $12.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $24 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on PK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.53.

PK stock trade performance evaluation

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.55. With this latest performance, PK shares gained by 17.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.13 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.03, while it was recorded at 7.91 for the last single week of trading, and 19.73 for the last 200 days.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to -3.50%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,986 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,452,116, which is approximately -0.264% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,834,421 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $274.12 million in PK stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $160.82 million in PK stock with ownership of nearly -37.292% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK] by around 25,247,101 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 49,181,095 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 148,914,312 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,342,508 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PK stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,905,095 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 6,629,496 shares during the same period.