Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] fell -43.47% so far this year. What now?

Weingarten Realty Investors [NYSE: WRI] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $17.66 with a heavy trading volume of 1158297 shares. It opened the trading session at $17.66, the shares rose to $17.97 and dropped to $16.97, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WRI points out that the company has recorded -43.97% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -44.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, WRI reached to a volume of 1158297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRI shares is $21.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Weingarten Realty Investors shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $36 to $14.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Weingarten Realty Investors stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weingarten Realty Investors is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.83.

Trading performance analysis for WRI stock

Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.28. With this latest performance, WRI shares gained by 26.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.68 for Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.10, while it was recorded at 16.22 for the last single week of trading, and 26.18 for the last 200 days.

Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.81 and a Gross Margin at +39.22. Weingarten Realty Investors’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +65.58.

Return on Total Capital for WRI is now 2.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.54. Additionally, WRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] managed to generate an average of $1,319,812 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weingarten Realty Investors go to 9.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI]

There are presently around $1,861 million, or 84.50% of WRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,060,713, which is approximately 0.155% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,765,276 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $243.09 million in WRI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $151.64 million in WRI stock with ownership of nearly 22.225% of the company’s market capitalization.

157 institutional holders increased their position in Weingarten Realty Investors [NYSE:WRI] by around 13,853,621 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 12,985,935 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 78,544,560 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,384,116 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRI stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,767,038 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 2,550,102 shares during the same period.