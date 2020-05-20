Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] Stock trading around $37.46 per share: What’s Next?

Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE: VNO] slipped around -0.41 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $37.46 at the close of the session, down -1.08%. Vornado Realty Trust stock is now -43.67% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VNO Stock saw the intraday high of $38.55 and lowest of $36.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 68.68, which means current price is +35.53% above from all time high which was touched on 01/23/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, VNO reached a trading volume of 2165137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNO shares is $51.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNO stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Vornado Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $73 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Vornado Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $64 to $32, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on VNO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vornado Realty Trust is set at 2.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.38.

How has VNO stock performed recently?

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.43. With this latest performance, VNO shares dropped by -1.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.83 for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.96, while it was recorded at 35.59 for the last single week of trading, and 57.22 for the last 200 days.

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] shares currently have an operating margin of +64.48 and a Gross Margin at +75.25. Vornado Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +59.15.

Return on Total Capital for VNO is now 20.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.01. Additionally, VNO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] managed to generate an average of $785,344 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vornado Realty Trust go to 17.33%.

Insider trade positions for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]

There are presently around $6,463 million, or 90.90% of VNO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,237,740, which is approximately 0.572% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 18,082,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $684.78 million in VNO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $604.8 million in VNO stock with ownership of nearly 2.013% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vornado Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 217 institutional holders increased their position in Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE:VNO] by around 23,402,295 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 18,536,200 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 128,732,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,670,823 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNO stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,347,737 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 5,893,493 shares during the same period.