Thursday, May 21, 2020
Industry

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] moved down -0.80: Why It's Important

By Brandon Evans
ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.26 during the day while it closed the day at $1.24. ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stock has also loss -11.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TBLT stock has declined by -21.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -50.10% and lost -38.00% year-on date.

The market cap for TBLT stock reached $14.36 million, with 0.87 million shares outstanding and 6.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, TBLT reached a trading volume of 2601362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

TBLT stock trade performance evaluation

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.43. With this latest performance, TBLT shares dropped by -8.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.67 for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4271, while it was recorded at 1.2540 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5089 for the last 200 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.95 and a Gross Margin at +29.41. ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.53.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.57. Additionally, TBLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] managed to generate an average of -$179,207 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.98.ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 10.80% of TBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBLT stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 81,375, which is approximately -2.282% of the company’s market cap and around 4.92% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 68,912 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.09 million in TBLT stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.03 million in TBLT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT] by around 111,702 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 6,880 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 90,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBLT stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,769 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 4,980 shares during the same period.

