The Benchmark Company slashes price target on Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] – find out why.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FLXN] jumped around 0.88 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $10.55 at the close of the session, up 9.10%. Flexion Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -49.03% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FLXN Stock saw the intraday high of $11.19 and lowest of $9.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.98, which means current price is +110.58% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 846.29K shares, FLXN reached a trading volume of 1508617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN]?

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 27, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on FLXN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.90.

How has FLXN stock performed recently?

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.16. With this latest performance, FLXN shares gained by 11.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.51 for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.82, while it was recorded at 9.15 for the last single week of trading, and 14.13 for the last 200 days.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] shares currently have an operating margin of -186.78 and a Gross Margin at +86.35. Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -205.29.

Return on Total Capital for FLXN is now -60.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -332.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.36. Additionally, FLXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 93.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] managed to generate an average of -$520,045 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Earnings analysis for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN]

There are presently around $319 million, or 98.80% of FLXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLXN stocks are: MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 4,239,469, which is approximately -14.057% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,970,810 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.73 million in FLXN stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $24.28 million in FLXN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FLXN] by around 4,165,077 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 4,028,470 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 24,843,450 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,036,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLXN stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,934,002 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,622,222 shares during the same period.