The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] is -20.47% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WTER] gained 4.66% or 0.05 points to close at $1.01 with a heavy trading volume of 1185226 shares. It opened the trading session at $0.9855, the shares rose to $1.06 and dropped to $0.9701, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WTER points out that the company has recorded -22.31% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -152.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 604.57K shares, WTER reached to a volume of 1185226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for WTER stock

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.16. With this latest performance, WTER shares dropped by -9.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.08 for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7811, while it was recorded at 0.9429 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2484 for the last 200 days.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.04 and a Gross Margin at +38.40. The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.76.

Return on Total Capital for WTER is now -91.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.57. Additionally, WTER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] managed to generate an average of -$506,916 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.62.The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]

There are presently around $3 million, or 7.10% of WTER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,709,496, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 340,329 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.33 million in WTER stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.31 million in WTER stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ:WTER] by around 315,883 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 171,181 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,847,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,334,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTER stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 273,690 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 140,510 shares during the same period.