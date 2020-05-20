Teradyne Inc. [TER] Is Currently 0.77 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Teradyne Inc. [NASDAQ: TER] gained 0.77% or 0.47 points to close at $61.12 with a heavy trading volume of 1562462 shares. It opened the trading session at $60.99, the shares rose to $62.97 and dropped to $60.73, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TER points out that the company has recorded -8.46% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -49.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, TER reached to a volume of 1562462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teradyne Inc. [TER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TER shares is $68.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TER stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Teradyne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $58 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Teradyne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on TER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teradyne Inc. is set at 3.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for TER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for TER in the course of the last twelve months was 27.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

Trading performance analysis for TER stock

Teradyne Inc. [TER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.29. With this latest performance, TER shares dropped by -2.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.72 for Teradyne Inc. [TER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.97, while it was recorded at 59.96 for the last single week of trading, and 61.31 for the last 200 days.

Teradyne Inc. [TER]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teradyne Inc. [TER] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.38 and a Gross Margin at +57.16. Teradyne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.37.

Return on Total Capital for TER is now 27.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teradyne Inc. [TER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.08. Additionally, TER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teradyne Inc. [TER] managed to generate an average of $86,568 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Teradyne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Teradyne Inc. [TER]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teradyne Inc. go to 11.73%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Teradyne Inc. [TER]

There are presently around $9,666 million, or 98.80% of TER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TER stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,902,926, which is approximately -1.888% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,921,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in TER stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $534.72 million in TER stock with ownership of nearly 8.441% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teradyne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 232 institutional holders increased their position in Teradyne Inc. [NASDAQ:TER] by around 12,579,735 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 14,786,845 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 131,999,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,366,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TER stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,165,155 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 2,466,494 shares during the same period.