Target Corporation [TGT] Stock trading around $123.17 per share: What’s Next?

Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.62% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.17%. Over the last 12 months, TGT stock rose by 70.88%. The one-year Target Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.16. The average equity rating for TGT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $62.34 billion, with 506.10 million shares outstanding and 498.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.37M shares, TGT stock reached a trading volume of 7814909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Target Corporation [TGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $121.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Target Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Odeon raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Target Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $120 to $137, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on TGT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corporation is set at 3.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGT in the course of the last twelve months was 22.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

TGT Stock Performance Analysis:

Target Corporation [TGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.17. With this latest performance, TGT shares gained by 13.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.32 for Target Corporation [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.06, while it was recorded at 121.68 for the last single week of trading, and 110.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Target Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Corporation [TGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.99 and a Gross Margin at +26.74. Target Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.19.

Return on Total Capital for TGT is now 18.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Target Corporation [TGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.09. Additionally, TGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Target Corporation [TGT] managed to generate an average of $8,883 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 75.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.86.Target Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

TGT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corporation go to 6.77%.

Target Corporation [TGT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $51,530 million, or 84.90% of TGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,561,272, which is approximately 3.124% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 40,847,704 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.11 billion in TGT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.72 billion in TGT stock with ownership of nearly -0.746% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Target Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 688 institutional holders increased their position in Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT] by around 34,053,231 shares. Additionally, 802 investors decreased positions by around 36,211,258 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 341,313,576 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 411,578,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGT stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,243,102 shares, while 183 institutional investors sold positions of 5,670,448 shares during the same period.