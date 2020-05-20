Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] Is Currently 4.95 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ: TTWO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.95% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.07%. Over the last 12 months, TTWO stock rose by 38.12%. The one-year Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.59. The average equity rating for TTWO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.01 billion, with 113.25 million shares outstanding and 112.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, TTWO stock reached a trading volume of 3172085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTWO shares is $132.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $113, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on TTWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is set at 4.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTWO in the course of the last twelve months was 19.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

TTWO Stock Performance Analysis:

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.07. With this latest performance, TTWO shares gained by 13.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.30 for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.28, while it was recorded at 134.64 for the last single week of trading, and 122.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.65 and a Gross Margin at +41.25. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.51.

Return on Total Capital for TTWO is now 11.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] managed to generate an average of $68,214 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

TTWO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. go to 11.59%.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,428 million, or 92.20% of TTWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,347,210, which is approximately 1.931% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,190,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in TTWO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $752.73 million in TTWO stock with ownership of nearly 5.596% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 300 institutional holders increased their position in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ:TTWO] by around 18,853,063 shares. Additionally, 335 investors decreased positions by around 16,826,136 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 70,774,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,453,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTWO stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,754,816 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 3,716,003 shares during the same period.