Susquehanna lifts NMI Holdings Inc. [NMIH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NMI Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: NMIH] gained 1.52% or 0.21 points to close at $14.01 with a heavy trading volume of 1122789 shares. It opened the trading session at $13.77, the shares rose to $14.48 and dropped to $13.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NMIH points out that the company has recorded -58.90% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -73.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, NMIH reached to a volume of 1122789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NMI Holdings Inc. [NMIH]:

Susquehanna have made an estimate for NMI Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2020, representing the official price target for NMI Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Neutral rating on NMIH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NMI Holdings Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for NMIH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for NMIH in the course of the last twelve months was 4.66.

Trading performance analysis for NMIH stock

NMI Holdings Inc. [NMIH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.52. With this latest performance, NMIH shares gained by 30.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMIH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.54 for NMI Holdings Inc. [NMIH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.16, while it was recorded at 13.17 for the last single week of trading, and 25.78 for the last 200 days.

NMI Holdings Inc. [NMIH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NMI Holdings Inc. [NMIH] shares currently have an operating margin of +60.43. NMI Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +45.35.

Return on Total Capital for NMIH is now 23.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NMI Holdings Inc. [NMIH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.46. Additionally, NMIH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NMI Holdings Inc. [NMIH] managed to generate an average of $535,692 per employee.

NMI Holdings Inc. [NMIH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NMIH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NMI Holdings Inc. go to 20.58%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NMI Holdings Inc. [NMIH]

There are presently around $889 million, or 96.00% of NMIH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMIH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,758,754, which is approximately -3.059% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,735,499 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.15 million in NMIH stocks shares; and OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $60.72 million in NMIH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

130 institutional holders increased their position in NMI Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:NMIH] by around 12,219,043 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 10,403,168 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 41,808,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,431,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMIH stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,646,415 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 4,714,610 shares during the same period.