SunTrust slashes price target on Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] – find out why.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [NYSE: PEI] gained 4.39% on the last trading session, reaching $1.19 price per share at the time. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust represents 76.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $95.68 million with the latest information. PEI stock price has been found in the range of $1.09 to $1.33.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, PEI reached a trading volume of 3301099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]:

SunTrust have made an estimate for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $6 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEI in the course of the last twelve months was 2.06.

Trading performance analysis for PEI stock

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.33. With this latest performance, PEI shares gained by 43.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.61 for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0475, while it was recorded at 1.0708 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0004 for the last 200 days.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.44 and a Gross Margin at +16.27. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.52.

Return on Total Capital for PEI is now -2.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 409.04. Additionally, PEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 398.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] managed to generate an average of -$50,451 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust go to 1.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]

There are presently around $54 million, or 61.80% of PEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,578,742, which is approximately -0.182% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,172,545 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.6 million in PEI stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $4.11 million in PEI stock with ownership of nearly 2.292% of the company’s market capitalization.

68 institutional holders increased their position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [NYSE:PEI] by around 3,862,983 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 8,571,110 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 34,743,274 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,177,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEI stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,015,336 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 4,669,870 shares during the same period.