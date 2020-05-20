Stifel lifts Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Viveve Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: VIVE] traded at a high on 05/19/20, posting a 3.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.61. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1050145 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Viveve Medical Inc. stands at 8.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.70%.

The market cap for VIVE stock reached $6.45 million, with 8.93 million shares outstanding and 10.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, VIVE reached a trading volume of 1050145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE]?

Stifel have made an estimate for Viveve Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Viveve Medical Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viveve Medical Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

How has VIVE stock performed recently?

Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.47. With this latest performance, VIVE shares gained by 6.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.46 for Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6390, while it was recorded at 0.6085 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3927 for the last 200 days.

Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -455.87 and a Gross Margin at +15.47. Viveve Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -647.57.

Return on Total Capital for VIVE is now -106.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -151.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -396.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -115.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.53. Additionally, VIVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] managed to generate an average of -$773,200 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Viveve Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viveve Medical Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE]

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.50% of VIVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIVE stocks are: HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 435,906, which is approximately -0.215% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 67,216 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.04 million in VIVE stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.01 million in VIVE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viveve Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Viveve Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:VIVE] by around 99,839 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 241,631 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 220,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 561,536 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIVE stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 98,735 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 240,608 shares during the same period.