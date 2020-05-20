Stephens lifts Synchrony Financial [SYF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] slipped around -0.33 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $17.63 at the close of the session, down -1.84%. Synchrony Financial stock is now -51.04% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SYF Stock saw the intraday high of $18.2476 and lowest of $17.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.18, which means current price is +45.10% above from all time high which was touched on 01/22/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.89M shares, SYF reached a trading volume of 8175706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Synchrony Financial [SYF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $22.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.38.

How has SYF stock performed recently?

Synchrony Financial [SYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.83. With this latest performance, SYF shares gained by 13.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.97 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.15, while it was recorded at 17.01 for the last single week of trading, and 30.03 for the last 200 days.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchrony Financial [SYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.32 and a Gross Margin at +88.03. Synchrony Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.01.

Return on Total Capital for SYF is now 13.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.67. Additionally, SYF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] managed to generate an average of $227,091 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Synchrony Financial [SYF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to -0.82%.

Insider trade positions for Synchrony Financial [SYF]

There are presently around $9,481 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,192,263, which is approximately -1.594% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,549,866 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $728.28 million in SYF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $629.62 million in SYF stock with ownership of nearly -0.925% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synchrony Financial stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 256 institutional holders increased their position in Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF] by around 69,644,738 shares. Additionally, 454 investors decreased positions by around 87,518,227 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 370,727,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 527,890,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYF stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,022,510 shares, while 169 institutional investors sold positions of 15,624,845 shares during the same period.