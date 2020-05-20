Thursday, May 21, 2020
Standpoint Research lifts Pfizer Inc. [PFE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Edison Baldwin
Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] price plunged by -1.02 percent to reach at -$0.39. A sum of 18404140 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 32.83M shares. Pfizer Inc. shares reached a high of $38.02 and dropped to a low of $37.31 until finishing in the latest session at $37.68.

The one-year PFE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.9. The average equity rating for PFE stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $41.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Standpoint Research have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 88.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

PFE Stock Performance Analysis:

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.86. With this latest performance, PFE shares gained by 4.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.78 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.83, while it was recorded at 37.70 for the last single week of trading, and 36.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pfizer Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.28 and a Gross Margin at +71.52. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.44.

Return on Total Capital for PFE is now 12.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.69. Additionally, PFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] managed to generate an average of $184,247 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

PFE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to 0.00%.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $151,572 million, or 72.50% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 461,976,599, which is approximately 2.671% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 424,070,197 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.14 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.14 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly 0.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,120 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 229,166,242 shares. Additionally, 1,303 investors decreased positions by around 250,099,831 shares, while 203 investors held positions by with 3,502,139,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,981,405,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,043,148 shares, while 171 institutional investors sold positions of 7,020,329 shares during the same period.

