Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Square Inc. [SQ] Revenue clocked in at $5.14 billion, up 26.68% YTD: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee
Square Inc. [NYSE: SQ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.42% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.37%. Over the last 12 months, SQ stock rose by 23.08%. The one-year Square Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -26.31. The average equity rating for SQ stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $33.93 billion, with 434.94 million shares outstanding and 357.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.17M shares, SQ stock reached a trading volume of 14166951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Square Inc. [SQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQ shares is $62.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Square Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Square Inc. stock. On May 07, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SQ shares from 55 to 74.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Square Inc. is set at 4.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for SQ in the course of the last twelve months was 70.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

SQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Square Inc. [SQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.37. With this latest performance, SQ shares gained by 29.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.90 for Square Inc. [SQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.30, while it was recorded at 77.63 for the last single week of trading, and 64.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Square Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Square Inc. [SQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.26 and a Gross Margin at +38.65. Square Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.97.

Return on Total Capital for SQ is now 6.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Square Inc. [SQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.82. Additionally, SQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Square Inc. [SQ] managed to generate an average of $97,900 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.Square Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

SQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Square Inc. go to 31.43%.

Square Inc. [SQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,447 million, or 71.50% of SQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,919,811, which is approximately 4.01% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,765,644 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 billion in SQ stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.17 billion in SQ stock with ownership of nearly 56.415% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Square Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 423 institutional holders increased their position in Square Inc. [NYSE:SQ] by around 70,123,044 shares. Additionally, 389 investors decreased positions by around 44,299,963 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 165,457,860 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 279,880,867 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQ stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,316,333 shares, while 147 institutional investors sold positions of 18,521,407 shares during the same period.

Previous articleRealogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] Stock trading around $4.51 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleMarket Analysts see Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL] falling to $5. Time to buy?

