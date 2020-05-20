Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ] is 0.71% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: SPAQ] traded at a high on 05/19/20, posting a 0.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.24. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1498644 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. stands at 0.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.34%.

The market cap for SPAQ stock reached $565.25 million, with 55.20 million shares outstanding and 43.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 338.73K shares, SPAQ reached a trading volume of 1498644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.77.

How has SPAQ stock performed recently?

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.39. With this latest performance, SPAQ shares gained by 0.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPAQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.17 for Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.14, while it was recorded at 10.23 for the last single week of trading, and 10.10 for the last 200 days.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SPAQ is now -0.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ] managed to generate an average of $4,404,530 per employee.

Insider trade positions for Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ]

25 institutional holders increased their position in Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:SPAQ] by around 13,363,701 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 9,563,951 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 19,327,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,255,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPAQ stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,339,311 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 6,317,345 shares during the same period.