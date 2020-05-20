Thursday, May 21, 2020
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] Stock trading around $5.45 per share: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] closed the trading session at $5.45 on 05/19/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.42, while the highest price level was $5.57. The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.78 percent and weekly performance of 0.37 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 32.64M shares, SIRI reached to a volume of 36221675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $6.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group dropped their target price from $8.25 to $7.25. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 16.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

SIRI stock trade performance evaluation

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, SIRI shares gained by 4.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.72 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.29, while it was recorded at 5.36 for the last single week of trading, and 6.33 for the last 200 days.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.53 and a Gross Margin at +43.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.73.

Return on Total Capital for SIRI is now 27.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.47. Additionally, SIRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 109.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] managed to generate an average of $201,588 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. go to 12.22%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,528 million, or 18.00% of SIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 134,828,811, which is approximately 5.096% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 132,418,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $729.63 million in SIRI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $377.04 million in SIRI stock with ownership of nearly -2.868% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 275 institutional holders increased their position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI] by around 107,302,625 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 76,519,792 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 638,027,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 821,849,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIRI stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,128,467 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 16,373,490 shares during the same period.

Previous articleMorgan Stanley slashes price target on International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] – find out why.
Next articlewhy The Clorox Company [CLX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $174.42

