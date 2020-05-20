Wednesday, May 20, 2020
ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] Stock trading around $9.69 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer
ShiftPixy Inc. [NASDAQ: PIXY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 51.64% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 45.93%. Over the last 12 months, PIXY stock dropped by -68.42%.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.15 million, with 16.97 million shares outstanding and 0.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 428.49K shares, PIXY stock reached a trading volume of 39694369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ShiftPixy Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41.

PIXY Stock Performance Analysis:

ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.93. With this latest performance, PIXY shares gained by 57.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.84 for ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.87, while it was recorded at 6.90 for the last single week of trading, and 11.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ShiftPixy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.10 and a Gross Margin at +21.62. ShiftPixy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] managed to generate an average of -$1,441 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.70.ShiftPixy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.00% of PIXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PIXY stocks are: INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 24,448, which is approximately 253.909% of the company’s market cap and around 73.27% of the total institutional ownership; TOWERPOINT WEALTH, LLC, holding 16,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in PIXY stocks shares; and CETERA ADVISOR NETWORKS LLC, currently with $0.07 million in PIXY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ShiftPixy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in ShiftPixy Inc. [NASDAQ:PIXY] by around 38,224 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 1,648 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 22,473 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,345 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PIXY stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,684 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,648 shares during the same period.

Previous articleMarket Analysts see RPC Inc. [RES] gaining to $3. Time to buy?
Next articleOragenics Inc. [OGEN] is 24.28% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

