Wednesday, May 20, 2020
salesforce.com inc. [CRM] gain 8.24% so far this year. What now?

By Edison Baldwin
salesforce.com inc. [NYSE: CRM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.05% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.84%. Over the last 12 months, CRM stock rose by 12.86%. The one-year salesforce.com inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.44. The average equity rating for CRM stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $154.24 billion, with 889.00 million shares outstanding and 862.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.29M shares, CRM stock reached a trading volume of 5186403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on salesforce.com inc. [CRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRM shares is $194.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for salesforce.com inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $217 to $184. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for salesforce.com inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $222 to $185, while Monness Crespi & Hardt kept a Buy rating on CRM stock. On January 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CRM shares from 190 to 205.

The Average True Range (ATR) for salesforce.com inc. is set at 6.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRM in the course of the last twelve months was 41.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CRM Stock Performance Analysis:

salesforce.com inc. [CRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.84. With this latest performance, CRM shares gained by 8.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.74 for salesforce.com inc. [CRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.24, while it was recorded at 171.30 for the last single week of trading, and 160.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into salesforce.com inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and salesforce.com inc. [CRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.94 and a Gross Margin at +68.05. salesforce.com inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.74.

Return on Total Capital for CRM is now 1.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, salesforce.com inc. [CRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.45. Additionally, CRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, salesforce.com inc. [CRM] managed to generate an average of $2,571 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.salesforce.com inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CRM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for salesforce.com inc. go to 19.76%.

salesforce.com inc. [CRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $128,138 million, or 85.00% of CRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRM stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 90,159,674, which is approximately -1.563% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 69,882,983 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.05 billion in CRM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $10.94 billion in CRM stock with ownership of nearly 0.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

912 institutional holders increased their position in salesforce.com inc. [NYSE:CRM] by around 53,667,914 shares. Additionally, 681 investors decreased positions by around 48,300,752 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 640,862,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 742,831,164 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRM stock had 185 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,618,316 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 11,675,605 shares during the same period.

Previous articleJMP Securities lifts Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleMGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] Stock trading around $7.24 per share: What’s Next?

