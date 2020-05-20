Wednesday, May 20, 2020
type here...
Companies

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] Revenue clocked in at $3.50 million, down -69.05% YTD: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee
0
0

Must read

Companies

why IQVIA Holdings Inc. [IQV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $155.88

Brandon Evans - 0
IQVIA Holdings Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.73% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Market

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] Stock trading around $134.58 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Automatic Data Processing Inc. loss -5.04% on the last trading session, reaching $134.58 price per share at the time. Automatic Data Processing Inc....
Read more
Finance

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] stock Initiated by Scotiabank analyst, price target now $7.50

Caleb Clifford - 0
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation closed the trading session at $6.11 on 05/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low...
Read more
Companies

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] Stock trading around $9.85 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. price surged by 6.03 percent to reach at $0.56. A sum of 1270185 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SLRX] price surged by 26.64 percent to reach at $0.25. A sum of 3665455 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 332.93K shares. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $1.27 and dropped to a low of $0.94 until finishing in the latest session at $1.17.

The average equity rating for SLRX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45.

SLRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.95. With this latest performance, SLRX shares gained by 90.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.20 for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7260, while it was recorded at 0.9233 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5071 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -238.53. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -200.23.

Return on Total Capital for SLRX is now -81.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.75. Additionally, SLRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] managed to generate an average of -$867,262 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 697.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 24.70% of SLRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLRX stocks are: WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 304,347, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 228,431 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in SLRX stocks shares; and DOUGLASS WINTHROP ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $0.07 million in SLRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SLRX] by around 559,571 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 85 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 222,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 782,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLRX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 377,834 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 33 shares during the same period.

Previous articleMarket Analysts see RPC Inc. [RES] gaining to $3. Time to buy?
Next articleOragenics Inc. [OGEN] is 24.28% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

More articles

Companies

BofA/Merrill Downgrade Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Zynga Inc. price surged by 1.01 percent to reach at $0.08. A sum of 15081693 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Companies

Cintas Corporation [CTAS] is -11.19% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Cintas Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.08% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Companies

Redfin Corporation [RDFN] Is Currently 1.20 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Redfin Corporation price surged by 1.20 percent to reach at $0.31. A sum of 1057987 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN] Stock trading around $5.34 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Summit Hotel Properties Inc. gained 0.95% on the last trading session, reaching $5.34 price per share at the time. Summit Hotel Properties Inc....
Read more
Industry

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] fell -5.98% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. surged by $0.26 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $27.48 during the day...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] reaches 60.37B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
The TJX Companies Inc. traded at a high on 05/19/20, posting a 1.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $50.26....
Read more
Companies

BofA/Merrill Downgrade Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Zynga Inc. price surged by 1.01 percent to reach at $0.08. A sum of 15081693 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Market

Jefferies slashes price target on Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Translate Bio Inc. gained 1.01% or 0.2 points to close at $19.92 with a heavy trading volume of 1803451 shares. It opened the...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN] Stock trading around $5.34 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Summit Hotel Properties Inc. gained 0.95% on the last trading session, reaching $5.34 price per share at the time. Summit Hotel Properties Inc....
Read more
Industry

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] fell -5.98% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. surged by $0.26 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $27.48 during the day...
Read more

Popular Category