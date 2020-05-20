Wednesday, May 20, 2020
ROTH Capital Resumed Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC]. What else is Wall St. saying?

By Brandon Evans
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CYCC] jumped around 0.25 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $4.37 at the close of the session, up 6.07%. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -67.39% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CYCC Stock saw the intraday high of $4.77 and lowest of $4.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.40, which means current price is +13.51% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 645.54K shares, CYCC reached a trading volume of 3466030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on CYCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.93 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79.

How has CYCC stock performed recently?

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.81. With this latest performance, CYCC shares dropped by -49.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.68 for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.26, while it was recorded at 4.20 for the last single week of trading, and 9.49 for the last 200 days.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CYCC is now -68.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.18. Additionally, CYCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC] managed to generate an average of -$652,500 per employee.Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Insider trade positions for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.00% of CYCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYCC stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 64,622, which is approximately 1.821% of the company’s market cap and around 5.33% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,309 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.02 million in CYCC stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.02 million in CYCC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CYCC] by around 2,683 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 863 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 78,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYCC stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 144 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 863 shares during the same period.

Popular Category