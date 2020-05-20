Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] stock Upgrade by SunTrust analyst, price target now $30

Red Rock Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: RRR] surged by $0.65 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $11.38 during the day while it closed the day at $10.74. Red Rock Resorts Inc. stock has also gained 11.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RRR stock has declined by -59.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -52.12% and lost -55.16% year-on date.

The market cap for RRR stock reached $1.23 billion, with 69.69 million shares outstanding and 68.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, RRR reached a trading volume of 4050091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR]:

SunTrust have made an estimate for Red Rock Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Red Rock Resorts Inc. stock. On June 11, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for RRR shares from 31 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Red Rock Resorts Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

RRR stock trade performance evaluation

Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.76. With this latest performance, RRR shares gained by 13.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.27 for Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.32, while it was recorded at 9.47 for the last single week of trading, and 19.00 for the last 200 days.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.44 and a Gross Margin at +36.86. Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.18.

Return on Total Capital for RRR is now 7.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 608.65. Additionally, RRR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 601.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] managed to generate an average of -$239 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $675 million, or 99.70% of RRR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRR stocks are: BAMCO INC /NY/ with ownership of 10,900,706, which is approximately 12.972% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 6,699,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.6 million in RRR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $63.5 million in RRR stock with ownership of nearly 0.819% of the company’s market capitalization.

91 institutional holders increased their position in Red Rock Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:RRR] by around 9,361,850 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 15,100,780 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 42,456,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,918,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRR stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,186,149 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 5,752,549 shares during the same period.