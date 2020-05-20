Thursday, May 21, 2020
Raymond James lifts Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Caleb Clifford
Exantas Capital Corp. [NYSE: XAN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.83% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.38%. Over the last 12 months, XAN stock dropped by -80.63%. The average equity rating for XAN stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $71.94 million, with 31.63 million shares outstanding and 31.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, XAN stock reached a trading volume of 1261816 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Exantas Capital Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Exantas Capital Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exantas Capital Corp. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for XAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for XAN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.31.

XAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.38. With this latest performance, XAN shares dropped by -15.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.97 for Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.18, while it was recorded at 2.10 for the last single week of trading, and 9.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exantas Capital Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.03 and a Gross Margin at +93.79. Exantas Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.00.

Return on Total Capital for XAN is now 1.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 336.55. Additionally, XAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 224.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.49.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

XAN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exantas Capital Corp. go to 5.00%.

Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $49 million, or 79.10% of XAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XAN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,150,728, which is approximately -3.294% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,784,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.1 million in XAN stocks shares; and HBK INVESTMENTS L P, currently with $3.43 million in XAN stock with ownership of nearly -27.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exantas Capital Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Exantas Capital Corp. [NYSE:XAN] by around 4,282,114 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 5,260,353 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 12,634,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,177,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XAN stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 481,719 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,820,423 shares during the same period.

Popular Category