Pivotal Research Group slashes price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA] – find out why.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [NASDAQ: LSXMA] price surged by 1.52 percent to reach at $0.5. A sum of 1446320 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.45M shares. The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares reached a high of $33.84 and dropped to a low of $32.85 until finishing in the latest session at $33.44.

The one-year LSXMA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.13. The average equity rating for LSXMA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSXMA shares is $49.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSXMA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $55 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on LSXMA stock. On September 27, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for LSXMA shares from 66 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Liberty SiriusXM Group is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSXMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for LSXMA in the course of the last twelve months was 12.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

LSXMA Stock Performance Analysis:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.12. With this latest performance, LSXMA shares gained by 9.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSXMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.02 for The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.43, while it was recorded at 31.85 for the last single week of trading, and 41.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Liberty SiriusXM Group Fundamentals:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

LSXMA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSXMA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Liberty SiriusXM Group go to 3.70%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,127 million, or 96.40% of LSXMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LSXMA stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 14,860,360, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,609,498 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $283.6 million in LSXMA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $204.08 million in LSXMA stock with ownership of nearly -0.019% of the company’s market capitalization.

155 institutional holders increased their position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group [NASDAQ:LSXMA] by around 10,864,284 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 11,446,290 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 72,619,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,930,194 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LSXMA stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,291,156 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 3,411,793 shares during the same period.