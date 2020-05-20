Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] gain 57.75% so far this year. What now?

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] jumped around 1.19 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $44.80 at the close of the session, up 2.73%. Peloton Interactive Inc. stock is now 57.75% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PTON Stock saw the intraday high of $45.35 and lowest of $44.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 49.68, which means current price is +153.11% above from all time high which was touched on 05/15/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.24M shares, PTON reached a trading volume of 7641468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $38.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price from $38 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $53, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on PTON stock. On April 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PTON shares from 41 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 3.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.43.

How has PTON stock performed recently?

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.97. With this latest performance, PTON shares gained by 44.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.52% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.10 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.45, while it was recorded at 45.42 for the last single week of trading.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.10 and a Gross Margin at +40.92. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.85.

Return on Total Capital for PTON is now -63.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.55. Additionally, PTON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] managed to generate an average of -$125,742 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 65.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.61.Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Peloton Interactive Inc. go to -6.10%.

Insider trade positions for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]

There are presently around $5,126 million, or 46.50% of PTON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 17,465,459, which is approximately 27.106% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 9,355,723 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $408.0 million in PTON stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $351.52 million in PTON stock with ownership of nearly 478.068% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peloton Interactive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON] by around 59,348,696 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 11,634,591 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 46,567,199 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,550,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTON stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,787,574 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 7,436,425 shares during the same period.