Paychex Inc. [PAYX] moved down -1.10: Why It’s Important

Paychex Inc. [NASDAQ: PAYX] price plunged by -1.10 percent to reach at -$0.73. A sum of 3494560 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.31M shares. Paychex Inc. shares reached a high of $68.34 and dropped to a low of $65.27 until finishing in the latest session at $65.60.

The one-year PAYX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.47. The average equity rating for PAYX stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Paychex Inc. [PAYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAYX shares is $68.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAYX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Paychex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Paychex Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paychex Inc. is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAYX in the course of the last twelve months was 58.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PAYX Stock Performance Analysis:

Paychex Inc. [PAYX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.45. With this latest performance, PAYX shares dropped by -1.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.03 for Paychex Inc. [PAYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.72, while it was recorded at 64.08 for the last single week of trading, and 79.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Paychex Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paychex Inc. [PAYX] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.49 and a Gross Margin at +68.78. Paychex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.42.

Return on Total Capital for PAYX is now 50.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paychex Inc. [PAYX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.40. Additionally, PAYX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paychex Inc. [PAYX] managed to generate an average of $96,745 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Paychex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

PAYX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paychex Inc. go to 3.87%.

Paychex Inc. [PAYX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,472 million, or 70.60% of PAYX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAYX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,099,603, which is approximately -1.572% of the company’s market cap and around 10.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,899,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.85 billion in PAYX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $940.02 million in PAYX stock with ownership of nearly -0.888% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paychex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 453 institutional holders increased their position in Paychex Inc. [NASDAQ:PAYX] by around 18,749,698 shares. Additionally, 634 investors decreased positions by around 19,505,670 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 210,072,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,328,245 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAYX stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,043,952 shares, while 161 institutional investors sold positions of 2,718,502 shares during the same period.