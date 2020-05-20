Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] is -1.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NYSE: PANW] price surged by 0.45 percent to reach at $1.01. A sum of 2168950 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.80M shares. Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares reached a high of $232.43 and dropped to a low of $226.78 until finishing in the latest session at $227.15.

The one-year PANW stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.76. The average equity rating for PANW stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $212.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dougherty & Company have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $216 to $221, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on PANW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc. is set at 6.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 31.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 25.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

PANW Stock Performance Analysis:

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.06. With this latest performance, PANW shares gained by 16.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.85 for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 181.52, while it was recorded at 222.29 for the last single week of trading, and 212.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Palo Alto Networks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.62 and a Gross Margin at +72.12. Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.82.

Return on Total Capital for PANW is now -1.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.15. Additionally, PANW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] managed to generate an average of -$11,677 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

PANW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. go to 11.23%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,789 million, or 82.20% of PANW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,035,366, which is approximately 2.536% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,843,562 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.32 billion in PANW stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.23 billion in PANW stock with ownership of nearly -4.293% of the company’s market capitalization.

334 institutional holders increased their position in Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NYSE:PANW] by around 11,059,270 shares. Additionally, 452 investors decreased positions by around 11,256,636 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 56,345,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,661,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PANW stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,243,422 shares, while 176 institutional investors sold positions of 3,142,500 shares during the same period.