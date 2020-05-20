Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] is 24.28% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Oragenics Inc. [AMEX: OGEN] traded at a high on 05/19/20, posting a 21.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.65. The results of the trading session contributed to over 36160463 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Oragenics Inc. stands at 15.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.13%.

The market cap for OGEN stock reached $30.97 million, with 46.17 million shares outstanding and 43.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, OGEN reached a trading volume of 36160463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oragenics Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

How has OGEN stock performed recently?

Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.09. With this latest performance, OGEN shares gained by 68.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.46 for Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5323, while it was recorded at 0.5624 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5051 for the last 200 days.

Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for OGEN is now -80.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.69. Additionally, OGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] managed to generate an average of -$2,223,715 per employee.Oragenics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.20 and a Current Ratio set at 10.20.

Insider trade positions for Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]

There are presently around $4 million, or 19.00% of OGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGEN stocks are: THIRD SECURITY, LLC with ownership of 4,612,166, which is approximately 197.912% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; HARVEST CAPITAL STRATEGIES LLC, holding 1,333,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.72 million in OGEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.57 million in OGEN stock with ownership of nearly 1.904% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Oragenics Inc. [AMEX:OGEN] by around 3,229,134 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 763,338 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 4,309,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,301,542 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGEN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 67,681 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 532,762 shares during the same period.