OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS] is 27.62% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

OncoSec Medical Incorporated [NASDAQ: ONCS] gained 18.46% on the last trading session, reaching $2.31 price per share at the time. OncoSec Medical Incorporated represents 10.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $54.42 million with the latest information. ONCS stock price has been found in the range of $2.03 to $2.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 277.50K shares, ONCS reached a trading volume of 2332008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2018, representing the official price target for OncoSec Medical Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on ONCS stock. On July 21, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for ONCS shares from 17 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OncoSec Medical Incorporated is set at 0.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.70.

Trading performance analysis for ONCS stock

OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.50. With this latest performance, ONCS shares gained by 48.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.00 for OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.57, while it was recorded at 2.01 for the last single week of trading, and 1.88 for the last 200 days.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ONCS is now -128.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -128.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -100.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.34. Additionally, ONCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS] managed to generate an average of -$796,738 per employee.OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS]

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.90% of ONCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONCS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 237,583, which is approximately 19.678% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 126,461 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in ONCS stocks shares; and 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.16 million in ONCS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OncoSec Medical Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in OncoSec Medical Incorporated [NASDAQ:ONCS] by around 77,318 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 26,352 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 673,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 777,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONCS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,169 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 10,400 shares during the same period.