Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] is -39.48% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ: OCGN] gained 3.18% or 0.0 points to close at $0.31 with a heavy trading volume of 9034660 shares. It opened the trading session at $0.3055, the shares rose to $0.3299 and dropped to $0.3016, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OCGN points out that the company has recorded -43.75% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -34.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, OCGN reached to a volume of 9034660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for OCGN stock

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.09. With this latest performance, OCGN shares dropped by -26.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.97 for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3246, while it was recorded at 0.3067 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0706 for the last 200 days.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ocugen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.00% of OCGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCGN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 687,514, which is approximately 5629.283% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 645,985 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in OCGN stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.14 million in OCGN stock with ownership of nearly 2626.236% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ:OCGN] by around 1,854,570 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 172,098 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 674,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,700,690 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCGN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 562,434 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 172,098 shares during the same period.