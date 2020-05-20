NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] gain 37.20% so far this year. What now?

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ: NLOK] gained 1.45% on the last trading session, reaching $20.23 price per share at the time. NortonLifeLock Inc. represents 621.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.69 billion with the latest information. NLOK stock price has been found in the range of $19.73 to $20.42.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.71M shares, NLOK reached a trading volume of 6986298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLOK shares is $19.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NortonLifeLock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2020, representing the official price target for NortonLifeLock Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on NLOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NortonLifeLock Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.35.

Trading performance analysis for NLOK stock

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.74. With this latest performance, NLOK shares gained by 1.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.55 for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.38, while it was recorded at 20.31 for the last single week of trading, and 22.63 for the last 200 days.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.94 and a Gross Margin at +81.04. NortonLifeLock Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.21.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.88.

NortonLifeLock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NortonLifeLock Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

There are presently around $10,742 million, or 93.30% of NLOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLOK stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 72,985,464, which is approximately 11.648% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 65,718,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in NLOK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $900.7 million in NLOK stock with ownership of nearly 8.069% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NortonLifeLock Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 265 institutional holders increased their position in NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK] by around 92,894,035 shares. Additionally, 275 investors decreased positions by around 112,353,542 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 333,474,338 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 538,721,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLOK stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,468,324 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 20,989,184 shares during the same period.