Northland Capital slashes price target on MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] – find out why.

MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ: MGI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.13% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.98%. Over the last 12 months, MGI stock rose by 4.22%. The one-year MoneyGram International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -73.0. The average equity rating for MGI stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $109.75 million, with 77.40 million shares outstanding and 55.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, MGI stock reached a trading volume of 4928426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGI shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGI stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for MoneyGram International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2019, representing the official price target for MoneyGram International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MoneyGram International Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09.

MGI Stock Performance Analysis:

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.98. With this latest performance, MGI shares gained by 23.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.01 for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4688, while it was recorded at 1.6320 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7696 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MoneyGram International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.02 and a Gross Margin at +42.73. MoneyGram International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.69.

Return on Total Capital for MGI is now -2.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.53. Additionally, MGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 136.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] managed to generate an average of -$26,776 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 82.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27 million, or 31.80% of MGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGI stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 2,642,886, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,218,636 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.62 million in MGI stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.9 million in MGI stock with ownership of nearly 37.081% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MoneyGram International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ:MGI] by around 2,485,869 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 6,004,308 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 8,175,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,665,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGI stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,053,317 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,122,960 shares during the same period.