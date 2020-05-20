Thursday, May 21, 2020
type here...
Companies

National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] Stock trading around $31.06 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer
0
0

Must read

Companies

BofA/Merrill lifts Eaton Vance Corp. [EV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Eaton Vance Corp. price plunged by -1.51 percent to reach at -$0.52. A sum of 1042673 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Industry

Denny’s Corporation [DENN] Revenue clocked in at $541.40 million, down -49.14% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Denny's Corporation closed the trading session at $10.11 on 05/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.6644, while...
Read more
Market

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] fell -19.59% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Invitation Homes Inc. gained 0.33% or 0.08 points to close at $24.10 with a heavy trading volume of 3737444 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Companies

why DSP Group Inc. [DSPG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.40

Brandon Evans - 0
DSP Group Inc. price plunged by -0.30 percent to reach at -$0.05. A sum of 1097756 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more

National Retail Properties Inc. [NYSE: NNN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.84% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.61%. Over the last 12 months, NNN stock dropped by -40.87%. The one-year National Retail Properties Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.18. The average equity rating for NNN stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.31 billion, with 171.04 million shares outstanding and 170.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, NNN stock reached a trading volume of 1570211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NNN shares is $43.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for National Retail Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2019, representing the official price target for National Retail Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $55, while B. Riley FBR kept a Neutral rating on NNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for National Retail Properties Inc. is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

NNN Stock Performance Analysis:

National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.61. With this latest performance, NNN shares gained by 3.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.77 for National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.17, while it was recorded at 29.11 for the last single week of trading, and 49.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into National Retail Properties Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.40 and a Gross Margin at +66.57. National Retail Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.58.

Return on Total Capital for NNN is now 4.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.21. Additionally, NNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] managed to generate an average of $4,265,414 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 200.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

NNN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NNN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for National Retail Properties Inc. go to 10.00%.

National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,875 million, or 93.70% of NNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,551,157, which is approximately 2.156% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,928,342 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $736.99 million in NNN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $424.29 million in NNN stock with ownership of nearly 2.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in National Retail Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in National Retail Properties Inc. [NYSE:NNN] by around 15,607,448 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 12,644,641 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 130,037,118 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,289,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNN stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,833,388 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 2,740,119 shares during the same period.

Previous articleSummit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN] Stock trading around $5.34 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleSintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] is -53.03% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

More articles

Companies

Market cap of Stryker Corporation [SYK] reaches 70.32B – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
Stryker Corporation price plunged by -1.91 percent to reach at -$3.66. A sum of 1131171 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Companies

Raymond James lifts Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Exantas Capital Corp. stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.83% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Companies

Ecolab Inc. [ECL] Revenue clocked in at $14.98 billion, up 4.27% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Ecolab Inc. price plunged by -1.78 percent to reach at -$3.65. A sum of 2585914 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] Stock trading around $137.17 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Citrix Systems Inc. plunged by -$2.72 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $141.16 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Danaher Corporation [DHR] gain 3.67% so far this year. What now?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Danaher Corporation traded at a low on 05/19/20, posting a -1.92 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $159.12. The results...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of Stryker Corporation [SYK] reaches 70.32B – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
Stryker Corporation price plunged by -1.91 percent to reach at -$3.66. A sum of 1131171 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Market

Piper Sandler Downgrade U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
U.S. Well Services Inc. loss -1.88% or -0.01 points to close at $0.43 with a heavy trading volume of 2575111 shares. It opened...
Read more
Industry

Citigroup slashes price target on Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] – find out why.

Misty Lee - 0
Analog Devices Inc. closed the trading session at $106.33 on 05/19/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $106.11,...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] Stock trading around $137.17 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Citrix Systems Inc. plunged by -$2.72 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $141.16 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Danaher Corporation [DHR] gain 3.67% so far this year. What now?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Danaher Corporation traded at a low on 05/19/20, posting a -1.92 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $159.12. The results...
Read more

Popular Category