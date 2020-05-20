MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] Stock trading around $7.24 per share: What’s Next?

MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE: MTG] closed the trading session at $7.24 on 05/19/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.82, while the highest price level was $7.46. The stocks have a year to date performance of -48.91 percent and weekly performance of 7.58 percent. The stock has been moved at -48.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -45.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.94M shares, MTG reached to a volume of 5088223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]:

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for MGIC Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price from $14.50 to $16.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2018, representing the official price target for MGIC Investment Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGIC Investment Corporation is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.27.

MTG stock trade performance evaluation

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.58. With this latest performance, MTG shares gained by 24.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.69 for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.92, while it was recorded at 6.86 for the last single week of trading, and 11.83 for the last 200 days.

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +74.19. MGIC Investment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +55.50.

Return on Total Capital for MTG is now 18.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.32. Additionally, MTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] managed to generate an average of $930,612 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGIC Investment Corporation go to -0.27%.

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,209 million, or 95.10% of MTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,806,616, which is approximately 4.199% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 22,640,139 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $160.97 million in MTG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $126.84 million in MTG stock with ownership of nearly -0.709% of the company’s market capitalization.

162 institutional holders increased their position in MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE:MTG] by around 51,036,811 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 58,593,361 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 201,083,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 310,713,863 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTG stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,974,056 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 23,423,767 shares during the same period.