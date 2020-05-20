Thursday, May 21, 2020
Market cap of Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] reaches 3.66B – now what?

By Brandon Evans
Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: STWD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.95% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.49%. Over the last 12 months, STWD stock dropped by -44.40%. The average equity rating for STWD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.66 billion, with 280.99 million shares outstanding and 271.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.02M shares, STWD stock reached a trading volume of 3893930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2018, representing the official price target for Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on STWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starwood Property Trust Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for STWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.78.

STWD Stock Performance Analysis:

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.49. With this latest performance, STWD shares gained by 10.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.55 for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.53, while it was recorded at 12.13 for the last single week of trading, and 21.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Starwood Property Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.20 and a Gross Margin at +72.96. Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.36.

Return on Total Capital for STWD is now 2.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 250.66. Additionally, STWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 228.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] managed to generate an average of $1,708,753 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

STWD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. go to -2.21%.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,008 million, or 57.90% of STWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,655,390, which is approximately -4.343% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,941,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $214.65 million in STWD stocks shares; and NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $74.43 million in STWD stock with ownership of nearly 51.311% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starwood Property Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 222 institutional holders increased their position in Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:STWD] by around 16,737,700 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 26,925,998 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 114,792,887 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,456,585 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STWD stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,477,154 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 6,338,178 shares during the same period.

