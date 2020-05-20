Market cap of Fastenal Company [FAST] reaches 22.13B – now what?

Fastenal Company [NASDAQ: FAST] plunged by -$0.51 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $39.34 during the day while it closed the day at $38.56. Fastenal Company stock has also loss -0.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FAST stock has inclined by 0.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.14% and gained 4.36% year-on date.

The market cap for FAST stock reached $22.13 billion, with 573.90 million shares outstanding and 570.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.00M shares, FAST reached a trading volume of 4234396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fastenal Company [FAST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FAST shares is $36.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FAST stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Fastenal Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Fastenal Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $40, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on FAST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastenal Company is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for FAST in the course of the last twelve months was 186.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

FAST stock trade performance evaluation

Fastenal Company [FAST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.67. With this latest performance, FAST shares gained by 10.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.62 for Fastenal Company [FAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.40, while it was recorded at 38.71 for the last single week of trading, and 34.62 for the last 200 days.

Fastenal Company [FAST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fastenal Company [FAST] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.80 and a Gross Margin at +47.16. Fastenal Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.83.

Return on Total Capital for FAST is now 34.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fastenal Company [FAST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.16. Additionally, FAST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fastenal Company [FAST] managed to generate an average of $36,035 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.50.Fastenal Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fastenal Company [FAST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FAST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastenal Company go to 19.00%.

Fastenal Company [FAST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,524 million, or 86.00% of FAST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 71,106,818, which is approximately 2.433% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,116,444 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.76 billion in FAST stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $1.21 billion in FAST stock with ownership of nearly -3.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fastenal Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 319 institutional holders increased their position in Fastenal Company [NASDAQ:FAST] by around 27,318,084 shares. Additionally, 464 investors decreased positions by around 34,633,870 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 412,160,011 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 474,111,965 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAST stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,823,632 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 3,742,891 shares during the same period.