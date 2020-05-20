Market cap of Ascena Retail Group Inc. [ASNA] reaches 13.70M – now what?

Ascena Retail Group Inc. [NASDAQ: ASNA] price surged by 13.51 percent to reach at $0.15. A sum of 1219341 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 507.06K shares. Ascena Retail Group Inc. shares reached a high of $1.345 and dropped to a low of $1.055 until finishing in the latest session at $1.26.

The average equity rating for ASNA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ascena Retail Group Inc. [ASNA]:

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Ascena Retail Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Ascena Retail Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $4, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on ASNA stock. On March 06, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for ASNA shares from 2.50 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ascena Retail Group Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16.

ASNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Ascena Retail Group Inc. [ASNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.53. With this latest performance, ASNA shares dropped by -6.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.01 for Ascena Retail Group Inc. [ASNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4182, while it was recorded at 1.1150 for the last single week of trading, and 5.3014 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ascena Retail Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ascena Retail Group Inc. [ASNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.91 and a Gross Margin at +50.11. Ascena Retail Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.24.

Return on Total Capital for ASNA is now -5.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -164.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ascena Retail Group Inc. [ASNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,041.59. Additionally, ASNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,041.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ascena Retail Group Inc. [ASNA] managed to generate an average of -$14,760 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.75.Ascena Retail Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

ASNA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ascena Retail Group Inc. go to 22.00%.

Ascena Retail Group Inc. [ASNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 65.40% of ASNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASNA stocks are: STADIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 961,557, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.83% of the total institutional ownership; CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, holding 938,850 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 million in ASNA stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $0.78 million in ASNA stock with ownership of nearly 0.575% of the company’s market capitalization.

30 institutional holders increased their position in Ascena Retail Group Inc. [NASDAQ:ASNA] by around 1,265,237 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 1,243,840 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 3,938,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,447,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASNA stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 416,816 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 551,686 shares during the same period.