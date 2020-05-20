Market cap of AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] reaches 159.36B – now what?

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] loss -0.30% or -0.27 points to close at $91.20 with a heavy trading volume of 9785870 shares. It opened the trading session at $91.26, the shares rose to $91.65 and dropped to $89.56, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ABBV points out that the company has recorded 2.90% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -45.8% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.42M shares, ABBV reached to a volume of 9785870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $93.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for AbbVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2020, representing the official price target for AbbVie Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on ABBV stock. On April 20, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ABBV shares from 79 to 93.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbbVie Inc. is set at 2.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 22.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

Trading performance analysis for ABBV stock

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.82. With this latest performance, ABBV shares gained by 8.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.80 for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.25, while it was recorded at 90.44 for the last single week of trading, and 80.68 for the last 200 days.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.83 and a Gross Margin at +77.14. AbbVie Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.57.

Return on Total Capital for ABBV is now 30.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.22. Additionally, ABBV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 113.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] managed to generate an average of $261,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.AbbVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbbVie Inc. go to 11.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]

There are presently around $122,846 million, or 64.50% of ABBV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 147,377,065, which is approximately 2.49% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 119,686,187 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.95 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.33 billion in ABBV stock with ownership of nearly -1.475% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AbbVie Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,223 institutional holders increased their position in AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV] by around 123,253,677 shares. Additionally, 1,129 investors decreased positions by around 105,413,548 shares, while 233 investors held positions by with 1,114,354,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,343,021,735 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABBV stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,969,985 shares, while 153 institutional investors sold positions of 5,443,859 shares during the same period.