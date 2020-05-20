Market Analysts see The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] gaining to $7.50. Time to buy?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ: GT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.99% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.37%. Over the last 12 months, GT stock dropped by -54.21%. The average equity rating for GT stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.65 billion, with 234.00 million shares outstanding and 232.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.95M shares, GT stock reached a trading volume of 5349944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]:

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $14, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on GT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for GT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for GT in the course of the last twelve months was 16.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

GT Stock Performance Analysis:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.37. With this latest performance, GT shares gained by 3.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.62 for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.53, while it was recorded at 6.61 for the last single week of trading, and 12.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.57 and a Gross Margin at +24.24. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.11.

Return on Total Capital for GT is now 7.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.08. Additionally, GT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 124.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] managed to generate an average of -$4,937 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

GT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company go to 2.41%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,333 million, or 85.80% of GT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,044,978, which is approximately 3.999% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,647,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $160.35 million in GT stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $82.29 million in GT stock with ownership of nearly 8.775% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ:GT] by around 32,084,199 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 36,142,232 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 120,096,018 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,322,449 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GT stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,571,176 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 6,048,415 shares during the same period.