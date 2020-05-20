Market Analysts see MPLX LP [MPLX] falling to $18. Time to buy?

MPLX LP [NYSE: MPLX] surged by $0.22 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $19.60 during the day while it closed the day at $19.36. MPLX LP stock has also gained 10.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MPLX stock has declined by -18.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.14% and lost -23.96% year-on date.

The market cap for MPLX stock reached $19.88 billion, with 1.06 billion shares outstanding and 387.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.89M shares, MPLX reached a trading volume of 3137634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MPLX LP [MPLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPLX shares is $21.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for MPLX LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for MPLX LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on MPLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MPLX LP is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

MPLX stock trade performance evaluation

MPLX LP [MPLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.00. With this latest performance, MPLX shares gained by 36.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.15 for MPLX LP [MPLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.33, while it was recorded at 18.32 for the last single week of trading, and 22.78 for the last 200 days.

MPLX LP [MPLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MPLX LP [MPLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.74 and a Gross Margin at +43.31. MPLX LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.80.

Return on Total Capital for MPLX is now 11.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MPLX LP [MPLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 117.19. Additionally, MPLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MPLX LP [MPLX] managed to generate an average of $166,613 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.MPLX LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MPLX LP [MPLX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX LP go to 4.51%.

MPLX LP [MPLX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,086 million, or 31.20% of MPLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPLX stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 30,402,390, which is approximately -2.242% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; HARVEST FUND ADVISORS LLC, holding 28,782,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $550.89 million in MPLX stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $540.45 million in MPLX stock with ownership of nearly -32.828% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MPLX LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in MPLX LP [NYSE:MPLX] by around 47,634,483 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 55,447,090 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 214,915,575 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 317,997,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPLX stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,563,607 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 4,350,449 shares during the same period.