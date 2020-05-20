Market Analysts see Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] gaining to $155. Time to buy?

Autodesk Inc. [NASDAQ: ADSK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.43% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.59%. Over the last 12 months, ADSK stock rose by 14.13%. The one-year Autodesk Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.91. The average equity rating for ADSK stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $42.84 billion, with 220.00 million shares outstanding and 216.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, ADSK stock reached a trading volume of 1513848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADSK shares is $204.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADSK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Autodesk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Autodesk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $250, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on ADSK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Autodesk Inc. is set at 7.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADSK in the course of the last twelve months was 31.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ADSK Stock Performance Analysis:

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.59. With this latest performance, ADSK shares gained by 9.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.86 for Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 165.81, while it was recorded at 184.05 for the last single week of trading, and 167.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Autodesk Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.97 and a Gross Margin at +88.87. Autodesk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.59.

Return on Total Capital for ADSK is now 16.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.34. Additionally, ADSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 105.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] managed to generate an average of $21,238 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Autodesk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38,881 million, or 98.60% of ADSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADSK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,122,414, which is approximately 3.549% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,916,468 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.22 billion in ADSK stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.82 billion in ADSK stock with ownership of nearly 29.004% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Autodesk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 417 institutional holders increased their position in Autodesk Inc. [NASDAQ:ADSK] by around 22,819,257 shares. Additionally, 380 investors decreased positions by around 22,895,302 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 158,817,158 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,531,717 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADSK stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,952,017 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 2,899,060 shares during the same period.