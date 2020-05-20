Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] Stock trading around $371.48 per share: What’s Next?

Lockheed Martin Corporation [NYSE: LMT] loss -1.61% on the last trading session, reaching $371.48 price per share at the time. Lockheed Martin Corporation represents 281.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $104.50 billion with the latest information. LMT stock price has been found in the range of $371.24 to $382.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, LMT reached a trading volume of 1086478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMT shares is $438.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Lockheed Martin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Lockheed Martin Corporation stock. On April 24, 2019, analysts increased their price target for LMT shares from 390 to 400.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lockheed Martin Corporation is set at 11.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for LMT in the course of the last twelve months was 27.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for LMT stock

Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, LMT shares dropped by -3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.81 for Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 357.69, while it was recorded at 365.98 for the last single week of trading, and 384.75 for the last 200 days.

Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.60 and a Gross Margin at +15.77. Lockheed Martin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.42.

Return on Total Capital for LMT is now 50.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 42.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 275.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 439.85. Additionally, LMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 392.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] managed to generate an average of $56,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.Lockheed Martin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lockheed Martin Corporation go to 8.78%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT]

There are presently around $86,780 million, or 79.80% of LMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 42,249,741, which is approximately -2.49% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,258,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.78 billion in LMT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.96 billion in LMT stock with ownership of nearly -0.447% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lockheed Martin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 865 institutional holders increased their position in Lockheed Martin Corporation [NYSE:LMT] by around 18,809,553 shares. Additionally, 868 investors decreased positions by around 14,546,425 shares, while 203 investors held positions by with 196,500,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,856,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMT stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,159,300 shares, while 171 institutional investors sold positions of 2,118,785 shares during the same period.