Legg Mason Inc. [LM] Stock trading around $49.75 per share: What’s Next?

Legg Mason Inc. [NYSE: LM] loss -0.16% on the last trading session, reaching $49.75 price per share at the time. Legg Mason Inc. represents 86.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.38 billion with the latest information. LM stock price has been found in the range of $49.715 to $49.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, LM reached a trading volume of 2510472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Legg Mason Inc. [LM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LM shares is $49.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Legg Mason Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2019, representing the official price target for Legg Mason Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Legg Mason Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for LM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for LM in the course of the last twelve months was 17.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for LM stock

Legg Mason Inc. [LM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20. With this latest performance, LM shares gained by 0.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.41 for Legg Mason Inc. [LM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.97, while it was recorded at 49.84 for the last single week of trading, and 41.36 for the last 200 days.

Legg Mason Inc. [LM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Legg Mason Inc. [LM] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.93 and a Gross Margin at +85.86. Legg Mason Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.33.

Return on Total Capital for LM is now 7.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Legg Mason Inc. [LM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.48.

Legg Mason Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Legg Mason Inc. [LM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Legg Mason Inc. go to 6.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Legg Mason Inc. [LM]

There are presently around $4,168 million, or 85.50% of LM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,223,435, which is approximately 5.139% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,486,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $373.03 million in LM stocks shares; and TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $193.43 million in LM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Legg Mason Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Legg Mason Inc. [NYSE:LM] by around 36,549,161 shares. Additionally, 232 investors decreased positions by around 29,257,173 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 17,839,216 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,645,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LM stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,212,371 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 11,862,156 shares during the same period.