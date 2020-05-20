Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] stock Initiated by The Benchmark Company analyst, price target now $23

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: LSCC] slipped around -0.36 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $23.58 at the close of the session, down -1.50%. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stock is now 23.20% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LSCC Stock saw the intraday high of $24.7201 and lowest of $23.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.87, which means current price is +74.15% above from all time high which was touched on 05/12/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, LSCC reached a trading volume of 1753258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSCC shares is $23.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $23 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stock. On October 30, 2019, analysts increased their price target for LSCC shares from 21 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for LSCC in the course of the last twelve months was 30.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

How has LSCC stock performed recently?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.76. With this latest performance, LSCC shares gained by 19.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.47 for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.16, while it was recorded at 23.19 for the last single week of trading, and 19.41 for the last 200 days.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.76 and a Gross Margin at +55.63. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.76.

Return on Total Capital for LSCC is now 12.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.70. Additionally, LSCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] managed to generate an average of $58,224 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]

There are presently around $3,341 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LSCC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,404,915, which is approximately 2.18% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 12,111,770 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $289.96 million in LSCC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $250.32 million in LSCC stock with ownership of nearly 4.262% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:LSCC] by around 25,038,187 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 18,882,270 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 95,655,969 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,576,426 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LSCC stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,636,744 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 7,102,828 shares during the same period.