Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] Is Currently 0.48 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] closed the trading session at $10.46 on 05/19/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.98, while the highest price level was $10.665. The stocks have a year to date performance of -49.49 percent and weekly performance of 11.51 percent. The stock has been moved at -51.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -43.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.63M shares, KIM reached to a volume of 8218262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $13.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on KIM stock. On December 18, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for KIM shares from 22 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 38.47.

KIM stock trade performance evaluation

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.51. With this latest performance, KIM shares gained by 22.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.61 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.11, while it was recorded at 9.60 for the last single week of trading, and 17.52 for the last 200 days.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.68 and a Gross Margin at +47.77. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.83.

Return on Total Capital for KIM is now 2.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.17. Additionally, KIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] managed to generate an average of $812,761 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimco Realty Corporation go to 4.60%.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,149 million, or 92.10% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,694,081, which is approximately -0.161% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,102,798 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $417.47 million in KIM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $324.46 million in KIM stock with ownership of nearly -2.295% of the company’s market capitalization.

202 institutional holders increased their position in Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM] by around 42,568,088 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 37,487,203 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 318,514,971 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 398,570,262 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIM stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,972,333 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 11,602,161 shares during the same period.