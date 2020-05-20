Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] fell -5.98% so far this year. What now?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NYSE: KDP] surged by $0.26 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $27.48 during the day while it closed the day at $27.22. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock has also gained 2.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KDP stock has declined by -5.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.33% and lost -5.98% year-on date.

The market cap for KDP stock reached $38.40 billion, with 1.41 billion shares outstanding and 299.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.51M shares, KDP reached a trading volume of 3972890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $29.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on KDP stock. On June 17, 2019, analysts increased their price target for KDP shares from 27 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 37.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

KDP stock trade performance evaluation

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.37. With this latest performance, KDP shares gained by 4.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.75 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.29, while it was recorded at 26.65 for the last single week of trading, and 27.50 for the last 200 days.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.39 and a Gross Margin at +55.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.28.

Return on Total Capital for KDP is now 6.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.85. Additionally, KDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] managed to generate an average of $49,176 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. go to 10.87%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,780 million, or 21.40% of KDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 57,080,107, which is approximately 111.347% of the company’s market cap and around 13.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 50,320,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.36 billion in KDP stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.34 billion in KDP stock with ownership of nearly -6.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

168 institutional holders increased their position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NYSE:KDP] by around 75,802,513 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 44,730,636 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 205,143,716 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 325,676,865 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDP stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,422,622 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 7,618,567 shares during the same period.