Jefferies Upgrade Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AJRD] loss -0.92% on the last trading session, reaching $40.02 price per share at the time. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. represents 77.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.16 billion with the latest information. AJRD stock price has been found in the range of $39.95 to $40.81.

If compared to the average trading volume of 737.15K shares, AJRD reached a trading volume of 2286637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AJRD shares is $55.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AJRD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on AJRD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for AJRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for AJRD in the course of the last twelve months was 14.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for AJRD stock

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.83. With this latest performance, AJRD shares dropped by -5.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AJRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.25 for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.04, while it was recorded at 39.53 for the last single week of trading, and 46.87 for the last 200 days.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.14 and a Gross Margin at +18.09. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.98.

Return on Total Capital for AJRD is now 20.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.32. Additionally, AJRD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] managed to generate an average of $28,749 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AJRD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. go to 4.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD]

There are presently around $3,307 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AJRD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,423,991, which is approximately -4.705% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,547,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $345.25 million in AJRD stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $216.38 million in AJRD stock with ownership of nearly -16.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AJRD] by around 3,791,515 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 6,931,216 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 71,158,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,881,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AJRD stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 764,300 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 861,879 shares during the same period.